Four fresh COVID-19 fatalities in Ladakh, 141 new cases 

PTI | Leh | Updated: 28-05-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 11:48 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh rose to 185 with four more fatalities, while 141 new cases pushed the infection count to 18,186, officials said on Friday.

Of the total deaths, 135 were recorded in Leh and 50 were from Kargil, they said.

Officials said three fresh fatalities were reported in Leh while one death was reported from Kargil on Thursday, officials said.

While 111 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Leh, 30 were from Kargil, they said.

Of the total cases, so far, 14,997 were recorded in Leh district and 3189 in Kargil, they said.

As many as 145 people, including 113 in Leh and 32 in Kargil, were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the overall recoveries so far to 16,345, they said.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 1,656 with 1,438 in Leh and 218 in Kargil, they added.

