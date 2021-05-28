Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Japan said would consider sharing its vaccines with other countries as a ruling party committee urged it to provide a portion of its AstraZeneca vaccine stock to Taiwan. * Thailand's food and drug regulator on Friday approved the emergency use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 12:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Japan is looking to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas by about three weeks to June 20 ahead of the Summer Olympics, while COVID-19 infections in the neighboring South Asia region surpassed 30 million on Friday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* Britain has seen a total of nearly 7,000 cases of the B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant of concern first identified in India, more than double the previous total, Public Health England said on Thursday. * Sweden will ease some of its COVID-19 restrictions from June 1 as new cases have fallen sharply in recent weeks, the government said, as it presented a roadmap to open up society.

* Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a lawsuit from U.S. company Gilead Sciences that challenged a Russian government decision to let a Russian firm develop and market the anti-COVID-19 drug remdesivir without Gilead's consent. AMERICAS

* California will offer $116.5 million in cash and gift cards to residents who get COVID-19 vaccinations before June 15. * The United States has urged the World Health Organization to carry out the second phase of its investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

* The U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into Eli Lilly, focused on alleged manufacturing irregularities and records tampering at a factory that produces the pharmaceutical giant's COVID-19 therapy and other drugs, three people familiar with the matter said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India reported on Friday 186,364 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise since April 14, while deaths rose by 3,660. * Japan said would consider sharing its vaccines with other countries as a ruling party committee urged it to provide a portion of its AstraZeneca vaccine stock to Taiwan.

* Thailand's food and drug regulator on Friday approved the emergency use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm. * European business leaders in Vietnam are urging the government to allow private companies to procure vaccines and inoculate their own staff.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The first group of foreign tourists in more than a year touched down in Israel after the government began opening its borders following a steep drop in COVID-19 infections.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Johnson & Johnson are expected to announce that contamination problems at a vaccine plant in Baltimore are resolved and that production can resume, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Russia has signed an agreement to supply the U.N. children's fund UNICEF with enough doses of its Sputnik V vaccine for 110 million people. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian stocks put global equities on course for the seventh day of gains as investors bet the U.S. will lead the world out of the pandemic, with the focus turning to a multi-trillion-dollar spending boost by the Biden administration. * Japan's unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed on Friday, underscoring the pain the country's prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy.

* India's economic outlook has weakened again, albeit slightly, with worst-case scenario forecasts suggesting the toll from the coronavirus pandemic could be much deeper, a Reuters poll found.

