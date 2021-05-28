We Must ‘VOW’ to Protect All Humanity: ‘Vaccinate Our World’ Now!

Take 'VOW' to 'Vaccinate Our World' Now! With the firestorm that is COVID-19 raging throughout India and other countries, the world is in dire need of an urgent and innovative call-to-action to have a real chance at defeating the pandemic. AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest HIV/AIDS care and treatment provider worldwide, is spearheading a global initiative to provide equal access to COVID-19 vaccines by calling on all governments, vaccine manufacturers, and international public health institutions to 'VOW' to protect humanity and 'Vaccinate Our World' now! This ambitious but achievable 'Vaccinate Our World' call-to-action includes five primary tenets: • The global COVID-19 vaccination effort must secure $100 billion from G20 countries, • It must produce and provide seven billion vaccine doses worldwide within one year, • Companies and governments must waive or suspend all COVID-19 vaccine patents during the pandemic, • Countries must also be 100% transparent in sharing information and data, and finally, • World leaders must promote far greater international cooperation as the driving force for ending the pandemic, not continue with politics as usual.

''The 'VOW' call-to-action is a global campaign for vaccine equity – to ensure all nations, regardless of economic status, get equitable access to lifesaving vaccines. India kickstarted vaccine equity and access efforts by supplying more than 66.4 million vaccines to over ninety-five countries, mostly as aid via grants, gifts, and through the COVAX facilityto countries in South Asia, Africa, South America, the Caribbean, and the Pacific,'' said AHF India Cares Country Program Director Dr. V. Sam Prasad. ''On the contrary, wealthy nations promised at the onset of the pandemic to ensure ample vaccines for the entire world, but as evidenced by the hoarding of enough vaccines to inoculate their populations as many as five times over, it's clear we need another solution. It's unacceptable that many countries will be waiting until 2023 to get vaccines. The world must unite and 'VOW' to end this pandemic by taking all necessary steps to 'Vaccinate Our World' now!'' Of the more than 1.48 billion vaccines that have been administered worldwide as of May 18, 84% have gone to wealthy nations. Low-income countries have received a mere 0.3%, and that puts the entire global community at risk of contracting the emerging mutant variants of COVID-19. In addition to securing sufficient funding for vaccine procurement, vaccine production must be increased worldwide, and access to patents should be free-flowing to allow for the rapid scale-up of production. Ending the pandemic will also require much more information sharing and cooperation between nations—including removing self-imposed restrictions on vaccine exports for those countries with a surplus. Leaders from the G20 and global financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank must also VOW to step up their contributions immediately.

''At this point, every single COVID-19 death is avoidable – we must do more as an interconnected global society to 'Vaccinate Our World' and stop this virus,'' added Dr.V.Sam Prasad. "India joined South Africa in advocating the WTO for intellectual property and patent waivers so that the Global South could benefit and thereby make vaccines available for their citizens. Countries, particularly those in the European Union, must support waiving intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines so that production capacity can be bolstered worldwide. We must learn from our battle against HIV that we cannot wait for years to get lifesaving vaccines and medicines to people who need them most. It's time that heads of government, global public health organizations, and pharmaceutical companies do everything possible to 'Vaccinate Our World'.'' The 'Vaccinate Our World' call-to-action kicked off last month with a global digital advocacy campaign and has continued with virtual media events in Asia, South America, Africa, and Europe. Visit VaccinateOurWorld.org to learn more.

