Methodist school in Hyderabad turns into isolation centre for Covid patients

A methodist school in Hyderabad has been converted into a 50 bed Covid-19 isolation centre to help those who have tested positive and do not have proper facilities to home quarantine themselves. This centre, set up at the Methodist Boys High School in Hyderabad, aims to provide the best possible medication and nutrition to the patients.

Speaking to ANI, Steven, the Pastor of Centenary Methodist Church said, "In order to help the needy get better treatment and isolation, we have converted this Methodist School into an isolation centre and have been taking care of people who have been tested positive. The service provided here is completely for free." He further said that the isolation centre is for asymptomatic and mild symptomatic Covid-19 patients. He also said that the centre has oxygen cylinders and concentrators to help people with oxygen supply.

Advertisement

"In case of emergency, the patient would immediately be shifted to proper Covid-19 hospitals," he added. He further mentioned that if the need arises, then the number of beds will be increased as per the requirement with all the required facilities.

Speaking to ANI, Joseph Benjamin, the doctor at the Methodist Isolation Centre said that it is helping people by providing proper quarantine facilities. "So this isolation centre is for those who can't afford to stay home after testing positive," he said.

He further said that they are helping the poor with groceries during the lockdown and are also providing kits to help those undergoing home quarantine. Meanwhile, Telangana reported 3,614 new Covid-19 cases, 3,961 discharges and 18 deaths, as per the state health bulletin yesterday. The state is currently under lockdown till May 30 to prevent the surge in Covid-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)