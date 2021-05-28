Malaysia reports 8,290 new coronavirus cases, a daily record
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 28-05-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 13:23 IST
Malaysia reported 8,290 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its fourth straight day of record infections.
This brings the total cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic to 549,514.
