Yoga has helped many countries fight COVID-19: Minister Naik

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik on Friday said public awareness on yoga created by the Modi government at the global level has helped several countries fight back the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister was addressing a group of people at the launch of a campaign to distribute 'Ayush 64' medicine, used for treating COVID-19, here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government began celebrating International Yoga Day (June 21) seven years back due to which there was awareness about yoga, Naik said at the event where Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present.

Now, many countries are recognising that they could fight COVID-19 through yoga because its benefits were propagated and explained to them, the Union minister said.

He hailed the PM as a visionary leader who spread across the world knowledge about the ancient practice focusing on physical, mental and spiritual aspects of human life.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant said the state government has been taking the help of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) doctors in its COVID-19 management programme.

He said AYUSH clinics have been established in state- run health centres which provide guidance to people on dealing with post-coronavirus complications.

Sawant, an Ayurveda practitioner, said 'Ayush 64' medicine has been approved by various authorities of the Union government.

The Ayurvedic formulation would be made available through health centres as a measure against the COVID-19 spread, the Chief Minister added.

