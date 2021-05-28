Left Menu

Lockdown to be lifted gradually in Delhi: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Delhi has somehow gained control over the second wave of COVID-19 and the city will now start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually.He, however, said the fight against the virus has not ended.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 13:44 IST
Lockdown to be lifted gradually in Delhi: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Delhi has somehow gained control over the second wave of COVID-19 and the city will now start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually.

He, however, said the fight against the virus has not ended. ''At a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday, it was decided that the lockdown be lifted gradually. In the process, we have to take care of the lowest strata first ... daily wagers, labourers, migrant workers,'' he said.

It has been decided to open factories and allow construction activities, Kejriwal said.

Every week, based on experts' and public opinion, the government will continue the unlock process, he said. ''After facing so many problems, we have gained control over the 2nd wave somehow. This doesn't mean the fight has ended.The situation is under control for now. In the last 24 hours, the positivity rate stood at around 1.5 percent.'' PTI GJS/GVS DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021