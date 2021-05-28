Left Menu

Centenarian gets COVID-19 jab in J-K’s Reasi, says vaccine completely safe

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-05-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 13:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Centenarian Sher Mohammad says he feels more confident and protected after taking a Covid vaccine shot and appeals to people to get vaccinated to save themselves from the deadly virus.

Mohammad, 118, who hails from Mahore tehsil in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, took the jab on Thursday during an inoculation drive organised by the administration.

“After getting the COVID-19 jab, I feel more confident and protected as the vaccine is the biggest shield against the deadly disease,” he said.

He said people should not pay heed to rumours about the efficacy of the vaccine and instead should get themselves inoculated at the earliest.

“If I at this age can receive the (vaccine) dose, I feel others shouldn't shy away from getting vaccinated,” Mohammad said.

Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Charandeep Singh said they have been repeatedly appealing to people to cooperate with the district administration to break the chain of coronavirus.

The district administration has taken several initiatives in the recent past for expediting the vaccination process, he said.

“Though a lot needs to be done to achieve vaccination targets set for different age groups, a large number of people are coming forward for inoculation which is a good sign,” a statement issued by the district administration said.

Singh asked the health department to expedite the vaccination campaign in a mission mode and achieve the set targets within the stipulated timeframe.

