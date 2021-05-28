Left Menu

Fire at Udhampur unit doused out, no casualties: Dhanuka Agritech

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 14:12 IST
  Country:
  • India

Agro-chemical maker Dhanuka Agritech on Friday said the fire which broke out at its Udhampur plant in Jammu and Kashmir late-night on Thursday, has been brought under control and no casualty has been reported.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, ''...unfortunately, a fire broke out in the company's Unit situated at Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir in the late-night yesterday. Our emergency response team and local fire brigade have already reached there and brought the fire under control.'' No casualty/injury has been reported, the filing said.

The Delhi-based company said it has appointed an internal investigation team to ascertain the cause of this fire.

''We are extending our full cooperation to the local authorities while they investigate this incident,'' the company said in the filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

