Left Menu

MPHRC seeks report on denial of treatment to black fungus patient

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-05-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 14:24 IST
MPHRC seeks report on denial of treatment to black fungus patient
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has directed Bhopal divisional commissioner and director of health services to submit a detailed report over an incident in which a patient suffering from black fungus was reportedly denied treatment by hospitals here.

A media report had said that the patient, who had come all the way from Chhindwara to the state capital, was turned away by two hospitals in Bhopal recently.

The MPHRC on Thursday asked the authorities to submit the report over it within 10 days.

In the report, the commission sought to know three things - under what circumstances the patient was denied admission; if any arrangement for his treatment was made and if treatment for this disease was available in Chhindwara, why was the patient referred to Bhopal.

In a press release, the commission said that the 45- year-old patient was not admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for seven hours for want of bed.

His family took him to the government-run Hamadia Hospital, but when there was no bed available for him there, they brought him back to AIIMS, Bhopal.

The patient, who works as a clerk with the state forest department, had taken a coronavirus shot on March 22.

On the seventh day (March 28), he fell sick and on April 12, he faced paralysis attack and his left eye swelled, it said.

The local doctors (at Chhindwara) said that he suffered from black fungus, and referred him to Bhopal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021