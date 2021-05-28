Spain to take part in EU COVID-19 certificate trials from June 7

Spain will participate in general trials of the European Union's digital COVID-19 certificate from June 7 ahead of its planned launch in July, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at an event on Friday.

"This will be decisive in getting the certificate ready before summer begins and is big news for our tourism industry," he told an event on rural depopulation in the northern Spanish city of Soria.

