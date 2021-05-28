Left Menu

Spain to take part in EU COVID-19 certificate trials from June 7

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-05-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 14:25 IST
Spain to take part in EU COVID-19 certificate trials from June 7
  • Spain

Spain will participate in general trials of the European Union's digital COVID-19 certificate from June 7 ahead of its planned launch in July, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at an event on Friday.

"This will be decisive in getting the certificate ready before summer begins and is big news for our tourism industry," he told an event on rural depopulation in the northern Spanish city of Soria.

