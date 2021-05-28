Two men suffering from black fungus die in Himachal

Two men who were undergoing treatment for black fungus died at a hospital in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, a health official said.

They were being treated for black fungus, also known as mucormycosis, at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital here and they succumbed to the infection during treatment, IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said.

One of them was from Hamirpur district and another from Kasauli area in Solan district, he said.

The Hamirpur patient was referred to IGMC on Thursday, while the patient from Kasuli was admitted to IGMC on May 22, Raj said.

Both of them were also diabetic ketoacidosis and black fungus had affected their brains, he said.

A total of six cases of black fungus have been detected in Himachal Pradesh so far, according to officials.

Three cases were found from Kangra, two from Solan and one from Hamirpur districts.

The first case of black fungus in the state was detected on May 20 when a woman of Khagar area in Hamirpur district was diagnosed with the infection. The black fungus was found near her nose, according to the officials.

