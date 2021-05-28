Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 2:25 p.m.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asks the government to evolve a COVID-19 vaccine strategy for the entire population, warning of multiple waves of the virus at the current rate of vaccination.
1:26 p.m.
Construction activities, reopening of factories to be allowed in Delhi from May 31: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
1:25 p.m.
Unlock process in Delhi to begin from May 31, to be done in phases: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
12:39 p.m.
New DNA vaccine for COVID-19 effective in mice, hamsters: Study.
12:29 p.m.
India supports call for detailed studies on origins of coronavirus.
12:14 p.m.
An 18-year-old college student was arrested from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them Remdesivir injections, Delhi police said.
10:12 a.m.
Active COVID-19 cases in country recorded at 23,43,152: Union Health Ministry.
10:11 a.m.
Single day spike of 1,86,364 COVID-19 infections, 3,660 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,75,55,457, death toll to 3,18,895: Government.
9:18 a.m.
Shortfall of 190 million doses by June as 'terrible' COVID-19 surge in India severely impacted supply: COVAX joint statement.
1:17 a.m.
Bengal logs lower new COVID-19 cases at 13,046, toll rises to 14,975.
