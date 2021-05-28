Spain, Greece are Ireland said they were preparing to adopt COVID-19 certificates to help citizens move more freely across the European Union and attract foreign travelers ahead of the summer tourist season. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Shipping COVID-19 vaccines to Africa is not just a moral duty but it is also in Europe and the world's interest to prevent the resurgence of new variants, the French president said in Rwanda. * Czech restaurants, bars, night clubs, and other hospitality venues can serve customers indoors from Monday, the health minister said, announcing a quicker-than-planned easing of restrictions following a court ruling.

AMERICAS * California will offer $116.5 million in cash and gift cards to residents who get vaccinations before June 15, the latest incentive by U.S. states desperate to persuade laggards and vaccine-skeptics to get the injection.

* The United States called on Thursday for the World Health Organization to carry out the second phase of its investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Infections in the South Asia region surpassed 30 million, according to a Reuters tally of official data. * Japan was set to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas by about three weeks to June 20. It also said it would consider sharing vaccines with other countries as a ruling party panel urged that part of its stock of AstraZeneca doses be given to Taiwan, which is battling a spike in domestic infections.

* Taiwan aims to cover 60% of its population with at least one dose of vaccine by October, the health minister said, adding that the island's infection rate was not good. * Australia's Victoria state reported fewer new local cases, the first day of a one-week hard lockdown imposed to contain a highly infectious outbreak which authorities said could become uncontrollable.

* India reported 186,364 new infections during the previous 24 hours, for its lowest daily rise since April 14. * Malaysia reported 8,290 new cases, its fourth straight day of record infections.

* The Philippines reported 8,748 new infections, its highest single-day increase this month. * An institution sponsored by Thailand's Princess Chulabhorn said it plans to import 1 million doses of Sinopharm's vaccines, which are due to arrive in June.

* European business leaders in Vietnam are urging the government to allow private companies to procure vaccines and inoculate their own staff. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The first group of foreign tourists in more than a year touched down in Israel on Thursday after the government began opening its borders. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a lawsuit from Gilead Sciences that challenged a Russian government decision to let a Russian firm develop and market the anti-COVID-19 drug remdesivir without Gilead's consent. * A Japanese health ministry panel approved the use of Pfizer's vaccine for those aged 12 and above, a ministry official said.

* Thailand's food and drug regulator approved for emergency use the coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm, a senior official said. * Mexico's health regulator has granted emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, the deputy health minister said on Thursday.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Charging stocks markets were on track for the seventh day- and fourth straight month of gains, as investors bet the United States will lead the world economy out of its COVID-19 slump with a $6 trillion spending boom.

* Japan's expected extension of emergency curbs heightens the chance the central bank will extend relief measures to companies to cushion the economic blow.

