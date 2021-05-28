Left Menu

WHO calls for Gaza patient access, evacuations after violence

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-05-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 15:29 IST
WHO calls for Gaza patient access, evacuations after violence
World Health Organisation Image Credit: ANI
The World Health Organization called on Friday for access to patients in the Gaza strip and the possibility to be able to evacuate them for medical treatment as health workers struggle to care for the sick and wounded after 11 days of violence.

WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a Geneva briefing that around 600 patients, including some with chronic conditions, needed to be referred outside of the Palestinian enclave since hostilities began earlier this month, but had been unable to due to crossing closures.

Dozens of health centers were damaged during Israeli bombings earlier this month, prompting the WHO to warn that facilities risked being overwhelmed.

