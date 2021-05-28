Steps intensified to ensure virus-free villages: Lt Governor

Puducherry, May 28 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday called upon the people, legislators, and leaders of public opinion to ensure that villages in the Union Territory were Covid-free at the earliest.

Kickstarting a vaccination programme at Pudhukuppam village in Embalam (reserved) segment here, she said, ''Coordinated work by all will keep coronavirus at bay.'' ''The administration has now come out with a specific scheme to ensure that villages are taken care of and the spread of the pandemic in rural pockets should be prevented at the earliest,'' she said.

Advertisement

The administration has intensified the special vaccination programme in the villages, she said.

She said she had spoken to the Chief Minister N Rangasamy a few days ago and requested him to associate the legislators to protect Puducherry and, particularly, the villages from the infection.

''I am fully confident that Puducherry will soon emerge totally free of Covid-19,'' she said while complimenting the dedicated work by the health workers and officials of the Health Department in battling the disease.

U Lakshmikanthan, MLA, T Arun, the Health Secretary, and officials of the District and Rural Development Agency, delegates of self-help groups and volunteers were among those present.

One of the volunteers said initially there was hesitancy on those in the age groups of 18 to 44 to get vaccinated. But now, they are convinced of the benefit and protection against the Covid attack, the volunteer said.

''We are now able to mobilise the eligible persons for the vaccination at the special camp being held in the village,'' he said.

The Pudhukuppam village has a population of 250 people in the age group of 18 to 44 and they were being vaccinated at the camp.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated a similar special camp for vaccination of those in the age group of 18 to 44 in Kuruskuppam village in the town limits of Puducherry.

Pro-tem Speaker K Lakshminarayanan was among those present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)