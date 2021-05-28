728 COVID-19 cases detected across Rajasthan in special drive: Health Minister

As many as 728 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Rajasthan out of 22,253 people who had taken Rapid Antigen Tests as part of a special campaign that began on May 17 to detect cases in every block of the state.

This is 3.27 percent of the total tests conducted during the period, Health minister Raghu Sharma said on Friday.

He said antigen tests are being carried out by the Health Department by sending mobile medical units, mobile medical vans, or base ambulances in each block of all districts in the state. On average, 1,000 antigen tests are being done every day in each district, the minister said.

At the village level, patients who are experiencing cough or fever are being identified and isolated with antigen tests later conducted.

If the antigen tests turn out to be positive, instructions have been given to do confirmatory RT-PCR tests and send the patients to medical centers for treatment.

He said 2,407 antigen tests were done in Nagaur district, 1,951 in Bhilwara, 1,522 in Barmer, 1,195 in Sikar, 1,180 in Pali, 1,880 in Pali, 1,834 in Jaipur, 1,340 in Churu and 1,088 in Ajmer district.

Rajasthan had on Thursday recorded 85 deaths due to COVID-19 as 3,454 people tested positive for the infection, taking the toll and positive cases to 8,103 and 9,31,200, respectively.

