Left Menu

728 COVID-19 cases detected across Rajasthan in special drive: Health Minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-05-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:04 IST
728 COVID-19 cases detected across Rajasthan in special drive: Health Minister
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 728 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Rajasthan out of 22,253 people who had taken Rapid Antigen Tests as part of a special campaign that began on May 17 to detect cases in every block of the state.

This is 3.27 percent of the total tests conducted during the period, Health minister Raghu Sharma said on Friday.

He said antigen tests are being carried out by the Health Department by sending mobile medical units, mobile medical vans, or base ambulances in each block of all districts in the state. On average, 1,000 antigen tests are being done every day in each district, the minister said.

At the village level, patients who are experiencing cough or fever are being identified and isolated with antigen tests later conducted.

If the antigen tests turn out to be positive, instructions have been given to do confirmatory RT-PCR tests and send the patients to medical centers for treatment.

He said 2,407 antigen tests were done in Nagaur district, 1,951 in Bhilwara, 1,522 in Barmer, 1,195 in Sikar, 1,180 in Pali, 1,880 in Pali, 1,834 in Jaipur, 1,340 in Churu and 1,088 in Ajmer district.

Rajasthan had on Thursday recorded 85 deaths due to COVID-19 as 3,454 people tested positive for the infection, taking the toll and positive cases to 8,103 and 9,31,200, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021