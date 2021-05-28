English COVID-19 prevalence stabilises after sharp rise - ONS
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-05-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:38 IST
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has steadied in the latest weekly figures, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, leveling off after a sharp increase in the previous week.
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections was estimated at 1 in 1,120 people in England, the ONS said, down slightly from 1,110 people a week ago.
Last week's figures showed an increase in prevalence after five straight weeks of falls.
