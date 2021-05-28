Left Menu

Black Fungus: India receives 50,000 vials of Amphotericin-B from US Pharma companies

India on Friday received 50,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, the drug used for the treatment of Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus, at Mumbai Airport.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 17:08 IST
Black Fungus: India receives 50,000 vials of Amphotericin-B from US Pharma companies
Consignment of 50,000 Amphotericin B vials at Mumbai Airport (Photo Credits: Mansukh Mandaviya Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Friday received 50,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, the drug used for the treatment of Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus, at Mumbai Airport. Mucormycosis has wreaked havoc across the country, especially in Covid-19 patients who have been administered heavy doses of steroids to treat the infection.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers said that the ministry is putting in a lot of effort to meet the requirements of the drug in the country, after the increase in the cases of Black Fungus in the country. The minister tweeted, "50,000 vials of #AmphotericinB arrives at Mumbai Airport. We are putting in a lot of efforts to meet its requirement in the country. I am thankful to @GileadSciences and @MylanNews for their outstanding support in India's fight against COVID-19".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed all concerned officials to arrange the drug from anywhere in the world on a war footing. "The PM had instructed officials to get this drug from anywhere it is available in the world. Indian missions across the world have been involved in securing supplies of this drug. It has been achieved with help of Gilead Sciences in USA," the sources said.

On May 21, Delhi had a total of 200 cases of Black Fungus, the number of the infection witnessed a steep rise and reached 620 on May 26. After which the capital city declared Black Fungus as an epidemic disease. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar are other states to have declared the infection as an epidemic disease under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Central government to consider a complete waiver of import duties of the drug Amphotericin B, used to treat Mucormycosis, for a limited period till the scarcity of drug is resolved in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021