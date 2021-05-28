Left Menu

14,429 COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths reported in AP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 17:19 IST
14,429 COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths reported in AP
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Continuing the downward trend, Andhra Pradesh on Friday added 14,429 new cases of coronavirus, taking the gross to 16,57,986.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the state saw 20,746 patients recover from the pandemic infection and another 103 succumb, a health department bulletin said.

The active cases in the state are now 1,80,362 after a total of 14,66,990 recoveries and 10,634 deaths, the bulletin said.

Chittoor topped the chart with 2,291 new case additions and East Godavari 2,022.

Four districts reported between 1,000 and 1,200 fresh cases each while seven registered below 1,000 each.

Chittoor continued to report a high number of COVID-19 fatalities, with 15 in 24 hours.

West Godavari also had 15 more deaths, Visakhapatnam 10, SPS Nellore nine, Anantapuramu, East Godavari and Krishna eight each, Guntur and Vizianagaram seven each, Srikakulam six, Kadapa and Kurnool four each, and Prakasam two in a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021