Cathay Pacific Cargo airlifts 3 lakh COVID-19 testing kits from Portland to Mumbai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 17:20 IST
Cathay Pacific Cargo airlifts 3 lakh COVID-19 testing kits from Portland to Mumbai
Cathay Pacific Cargo on Friday said it airlifted 3 lakh COVID-19 testing kits from Portland in Oregon to Mumbai in India for free.

The shipment's BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test kits will be delivered to the Desai Foundation, an organisation that serves rural communities with health and livelihood programmes focussed on women and children in several states in India, the statement said.

''The Foundation will distribute the testing kits, which produce results in 15 minutes, to COVID care and isolation centres, hospitals and local health workers,'' it noted.

Cathay Pacific Cargo and logistics company Davis Trucking -- which partnered with the Oregon Health Authority and Department of Administrative Services -- offered their services free of charge for this shipment, it said.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus infection during the last couple of weeks. However, the situation is becoming better in most parts of the country as daily test positivity rate is falling. The single day rise in coronavirus cases in India fell below the 2-lakh mark for the second time this month, while the recoveries continue to outnumber daily cases for the 15th consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

A total of 1,86,364 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the lowest in around 44 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,75,55,457. The death toll climbed to 3,18,895 with 3,660 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

