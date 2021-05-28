Left Menu

Ireland to resume EU, UK and US travel from mid-July

Ireland plans to adopt a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union from mid-July and will apply the same broad approach to arrivals from the United States and Britain, senior ministers said on Friday.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 17:28 IST
Ireland plans to adopt a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union from mid-July and will apply the same broad approach to arrivals from the United States and Britain, senior ministers said on Friday. Ireland now has the strictest travel curbs in the EU. It advises citizens against non-essential travel, imposes fines on people heading to airports to go on holiday, and enforces a two-week mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals from 50 countries.

Asked about local media reports that ministers are set to agree later on Friday to introduce the so-called EU "green certificate" from July 19, Transport Minister Eamonn Ryan told national broadcaster RTE that it would be in that time frame. However, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Dublin would not follow British-run Northern Ireland in allowing unencumbered travel for arrivals from the rest of the United Kingdom, citing concerns over the rapid spread thereof the coronavirus variant first found in India.

"The advice that we have (from health officials), and we're accepting this advice, is that there are real concerns about the Indian variant, and for that reason, we're not in a position to restore the common travel area (with Britain) just yet," Varadkar told RTE. The more transmissible variant accounts for 6%-7% of cases in Ireland, Ryan said.

The so-called EU "green certificate" will allow people who received a vaccine, had a negative test, or are immune, having recovered from COVID-19 to travel freely around the bloc. Ryan said Dublin would apply a slightly different but broadly similar approach from the same date for Britain and the United States, Ireland's two largest markets for tourists.

Ireland does allow free movement across its open border with Northern Ireland, which Varadkar acknowledged meant someone could travel freely to Ireland from Britain via Belfast. This has "been a difficulty" throughout the pandemic, he added. Ministers will also sign off on a further easing of economic restrictions with a phased reopening of hospitality to begin as planned next month. Varadkar said the government will lay out plans to resume indoor dining and drinking from early July.

