Malaysia to go into total lockdown amid COVID-19 surge - PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday announced a nationwide total lockdown from June 1-14 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Muhyiddin said the lockdown was for all social and economic sectors, and that only essential services will remain in operation. Malaysia reported 8,290 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its fourth straight day of record infections.

