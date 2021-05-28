Left Menu

England's estimated COVID R number likely over 1, epidemic growing

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:10 IST
The estimated reproduction "R" number in England has likely crept over 1 and the epidemic could be growing by as much as 3% each day, Britain's health ministry said on Friday.

The estimated R number was between 1.0 and 1.1, meaning that on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 10 and 11 other people. Last week, it was estimated at between 0.9 and 1.1.

The daily case growth rate was estimated at 0% to +3%, compared to -2% to +1% last week.

