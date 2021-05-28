Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination begins for high risk groups in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 18:11 IST
COVID-19 vaccination begins for high risk groups in Telangana
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government on Friday launched mass COVID-19 vaccination for high-risk groups, including accredited journalists, across the state.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who visited a few vaccination centers here told reporters that more than 1.4 lakh people in the districts will be administered vaccine over the next three days during the special drive.

Similarly, 32 centers have been set up in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, which will operate for seven days, where around 30,000 people will be vaccinated daily, he said.

He said the vaccination centers will start work from 8 AM daily and street vendors and those working in pesticide shops and other Kirana shops identified by officials and who are given coupons will be given the shots as no walk-ins are allowed.

A senior official earlier said that about 7.75 lakh people are in the high-risk groups and vaccination will be done for them during the special drive from May 28 to 30.

Those who are regularly on the move and in contact with people such as vegetable and fruit vendors, cab and auto drivers, and barbers, among others, fall into the category of high-risk groups.

An official release issued by the state government on Friday said nearly 44 lakh people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, while over 13 lakh got the second jab also.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021