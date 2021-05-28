Left Menu

Over 50k imported vials of Amphotericin-B arrive in India: Mandaviya

Over 50,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of black fungus, have arrived in India from abroad, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said on Friday. They believe that Mucormycosis may be triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 18:12 IST
Over 50k imported vials of Amphotericin-B arrive in India: Mandaviya
  • Country:
  • India

Over 50,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of black fungus, have arrived in India from abroad, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said on Friday. Amphotericin-B is used to treat Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain. ''50,000 vials of #AmphotericinB arrives at Mumbai Airport. We are putting in a lot of efforts to meet its requirement in the country. I am thankful to @GileadSciences and @MylanNews for their outstanding support in India's fight against COVID-19,'' Mandaviya said in a tweet. On Thursday, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda had announced that an additional 80,000 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the states/union territories and central institutions.

Mucormycosis is a very rare infection which is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS. Doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of Mucormycosis among patients with COVID-19 and those who have recently recovered. They believe that Mucormycosis may be triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021