WHO to issue findings on Congo sexual abuse investigation by end August - Tedros

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 18:16 IST
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that an independent investigation into allegations of sexual abuse in the Democratic Republic of Congo against WHO aid workers would report findings by the end of August.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the annual ministerial session that some of its 194 member states were frustrated by the pace of investigations into the allegations that emerged last year.

Canada's ambassador Leslie Norton read out a statement on behalf of more than 50 countries urging the WHO to speed the investigation and provide an update in June. The U.N. agency should ensure that "appropriate disciplinary action is taken where allegations are substantiated," she said.

