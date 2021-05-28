Left Menu

Goa Health Minister thanks HC for accepting decision to use Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Friday informed that the Goa High Court has accepted Chief Minister Pramod Sawant government's decision to use Ivermectin medicine, an anti-parasitic drug, in the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

28-05-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Friday informed that the Goa High Court has accepted Chief Minister Pramod Sawant government's decision to use Ivermectin medicine, an anti-parasitic drug, in the treatment of COVID-19 infection. P Rane extended gratitude to the High Court and said it will help in reducing the infectivity rate and control surge of COVID-19 cases.

"We are grateful to the Hon'ble High Court for accepting Govt. of Goa's decision to use Ivermectin for treating Covid-19. This is a crucial step taken by the Govt. of Goa on the advice of our expert team of doctors with an aim to help us in reducing the infectivity rate and control surge of Covid-19 cases," he wrote in a Facebook post. "Our team is working hard to ensure we are efficiently able to battle the pandemic," he added.

Earlier this month, the Health Minister had informed that the department is working on additional treatment protocols with the introduction of Baricitinib medicine for COVID-19 patients. On Thursday, Goa reported 1,504 new Covid-19 positive cases, 39 deaths, and 1,557 recoveries during the last 24 hours. The state has 15,699 active cases in the state while the total positive cases registered in Goa are 1,52,401. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

