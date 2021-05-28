Health News Roundup: Britain approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine, cuts order; What you need to know about the coronavirus right now and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Indian city's death data suggests official tally of COVID fatalities is too low

At least seven crematoriums and graveyards in India's western city of Surat saw a more than three-fold rise in the number of cremations and burials last month compared with a year ago, suggesting many more COVID-19 fatalities than an official tally. The data, gathered from site visits and logs reviewed by Reuters, shows the facilities buried or cremated more than 6,520 bodies in April 2021, up from about 1,980 in April 2020, in the early part of the first wave of coronavirus infections.

Britain approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine, cuts order

Britain's medicine regulator has approved Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for use, the health ministry said on Friday, adding the government had cut its order for the vaccine by 10 million doses. The shot is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine approved in Britain, and the government said it would be available for use later in 2021 without specifying when.

WHO experts preparing proposal for next studies on virus origin - spokeswoman

World Health Organization (WHO) experts are preparing a proposal on the next studies to be carried out into the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The United States called on Thursday for the WHO to carry out the second phase of its investigation into the origins, with independent experts given full access to original data and samples in China. Britain made a similar appeal.

South Asia crosses 30 million COVID-19 cases as India battles second wave

Coronavirus infections in the South Asia region surpassed 30 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally of official data, led by India which is struggling with a second COVID-19 wave and a vaccine shortage across the region. India, the second-most populous country in the world, this month recorded its highest COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began last year, accounting for just over a third of the overall total.

European business chamber calls on Vietnam to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations

European business leaders in Vietnam are urging the government to allow private companies to procure COVID-19 vaccines and inoculate their own staff, as the country battles its biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic. "This would reduce the burden on the state budget while also helping to accelerate the government's vaccination drive," the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) said in a statement.

Algerian medics fear new infections as borders to reopen

Algerian medics fear next week's reopening of national borders will trigger a new surge in COVID-19 cases despite health measures, as people living abroad rush home to see family. The borders have been mostly closed since the global pandemic struck in early 2020, marooning thousands of Algerians working overseas and separating families with dual nationality but helping to protect against a more serious infection rate.

Royal academy seeks 1 million vaccines as Thailand approves Sinopharm

A royal academy chaired by Princess Chulabhorn, the youngest sibling of Thailand's king, on Friday said it would import 1 million doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine next month after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized its use. "We want to help plug in the gaps for business, schools, so they can move forward," Nithi Mahanonda, secretary-general of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy told a news briefing.

Patents are needed to develop medicines for future pandemics - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged G20 countries to fund the COVAX initiative to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the world's poorer countries but stressed that patent protection was vital to the development of medicines to deal with future pandemics. Addressing a conference held on Friday in connection with Italy's chairmanship of the G20 group of large economies, Merkel said the world needed to apply the lessons of the coronavirus crisis in preparing for future pandemics

WHO seeks Gaza patient access, evacuations after violence

The World Health Organization called on Friday for access to patients in the Gaza strip and free passage to evacuate them for medical treatment as health workers struggle to care for the sick and wounded after 11 days of violence. WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a Geneva briefing that around 600 patients, including some with chronic conditions, needed to be referred outside of the Palestinian enclave since the start of the hostilities, but had been unable to due to crossing closures.

