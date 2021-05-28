Left Menu

Ivermectin's efficacy against COVID-19 proven in other countries: Goa govt to HC

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 18:49 IST
Ivermectin's efficacy against COVID-19 proven in other countries: Goa govt to HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government on Friday defended before the Bombay High Court its controversial decision to distribute Ivermectin tablets as preventive medicine against COVID-19.

The tablets have been proven effective in studies conducted in many countries, it claimed.

The state government earlier this month decided to distribute these tablets, used to treat parasitic infections, to all adult residents as preventive drug or treatment against COVID-19.

Joint Secretary (Health) Vikas Gaunekar said in an affidavit that ''various studies conducted in different countries have shown that the medicine has a positive effect on prevention and treatment/cure of patients.'' The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court is hearing petitions regarding the state's response to the pandemic. One of the petitioners raised the issue of Ivermectin, saying that the WHO had not approved its use.

Justice S C Gupta heard the arguments on Friday.

The affidavit further said that studies and reports endorsing Ivermectin are available on the website ivmmeta.com.

Some reports say that the World Health Organisation's analysis was flawed, and the mortality rate was much low in the patients who were given the tablets for early treatment or prophylaxis (preventive treatment), the affidavit claimed.

The issue was discussed by the State Expert Committee for Covid, comprising senior doctors from government and private hospitals, on May 13, the government told the court.

It recommended the use of tablets once a day for five days, the government said.

But pregnant/lactating women as well as those having allergy or liver or kidney ailments ''are advised to consult a doctor before taking the medicine,'' the affidavit added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021