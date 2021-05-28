Left Menu

Gauahar Khan, Harshdeep Kaur receive COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 19:18 IST
  Country:
  • India

Actor Gauahar Khan and singer Harshdeep Kaur on Friday said they have received coronavirus vaccine.

In an Instagram post, Khan, 37, said she got vaccinated at a hospital in South Mumbai. She urged everyone, especially senior citizens, to get their jab as soon as possible. “A lot of people don’t know that getting vaccinated is being responsible right now! Log on to cowin app n get an appointment, especially for the elderly in your family,'' Khan wrote alongside a photgraph she clicked at the vaccination centre with her husband Zaid Darbar. ''Don’t forget your staff n people who may not know the procedure.. help one another,'' she added.

Expressing gratitude to the hospital staff, Khan said they are doing a great job at making the experience easy and safe. Kaur, who welcomed a baby boy in March, also got her first dose of the vaccine and urged all the lactating mothers to do the same. ''I got my first jab. To all the lactating mothers , it’s now safe to go for the vaccine..so get your shots as soon as possible! Let’s fight this,'' she wrote on Instagram.

On March 1, the central government launched the nationwide drive to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti-COVID-19 vaccines to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Maharashtra recorded 21,273 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 56,72,180, while 425 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 92,225, the health department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

