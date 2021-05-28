Left Menu

Italy to open up COVID shots to all adults from June 3

All Italians aged over 16 will be able to be vaccinated from June 3 onwards, the government's COVID-19 commissioner said on Friday, with the country also preparing to extend the campaign to 12 to 15-year-olds. The EMA is expected to approve shots for youngsters later on Friday. "We are ready to vaccinate them," Figliuolo said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 28-05-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 19:32 IST
Italy to open up COVID shots to all adults from June 3
All Italians aged over 16 will be able to be vaccinated from June 3 onwards, the government's COVID-19 commissioner said on Friday, with the country also preparing to extend the campaign to 12 to 15-year-olds. Prime Minister Mario Draghi has so far urged regional health authorities to give priority to the elderly, who are especially vulnerable to the disease.

"From 3 June, all regions will be able to open up to all age groups (over 16)," commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo said. Some 11.2 million Italians, or 19% of the population, have completed their vaccination cycle as of Friday, while more than 20 million people have received a first shot.

The country has registered more than 125,000 coronavirus deaths so far, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain. With many more vaccinations starting to arrive from the various manufacturers, the government is looking to ramp up its inoculation campaign with the aim of covering the entire adult population by September.

Figliuolo said vaccinations might soon be opened up to some 2.3 million Italians aged between 12 and 15 if the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Italian regulators give the green light. The EMA is expected to approve shots for youngsters later on Friday.

"We are ready to vaccinate them," Figliuolo said.

