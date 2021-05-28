Dr Reddy's initiates legal action against fraudulent entities offering Sputnik V vaccine

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has not authorised any third party to supply the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on its behalf in India and has initiated legal action against unscrupulous elements committing fraud in the name of the Russian vaccine, a statement said. ''Dr Reddy's Laboratories is the brand custodian of the Sputnik V vaccine in India and has the sole distribution rights of the first 250 million doses (first and second dose components included) of the vaccine in India,'' the domestic pharma major and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a joint statement. In the last few days, there have been several unsubstantiated reports and claims from various quarters in India on alleged tie-ups for the Sputnik V vaccine, it added. ''We wish to clarify that Dr Reddy's has not entered into any partnership or collaboration with any party to supply the Sputnik V vaccine to residential associations, nor has the company authorised any third party or intermediary to supply the vaccine on its behalf in India,'' it added. Cautioning people, the statement asked them to beware of unauthorised individuals offering fake deals or procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine posing as the firm's representatives in India and asked them to alert the authorities immediately if approached. ''Dr Reddy's has initiated legal action against unscrupulous elements committing fraud in the name of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. The company takes no responsibility for the consequences of unauthorised deals, fraudulent financial transactions or sub-standard products resulting from such fraud,'' it added. Dr Reddy's has fully put in place cold storage logistics as well as track-and-trace arrangements for the vaccine. These arrangements are absolutely imperative to ensure the safety and quality of the vaccine, and for pharmacovigilance, the statement said. ''Ahead of the commercial launch of the vaccine in mid-June, Dr Reddy's continues to engage in direct talks with the Government and the private sector to explore partnerships,'' the statement added.

