Left Menu

MP sees 1,854 COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths, 5,796 recoveries

The toll in Indore and Bhopal stands at 1,331 and 928 respectively, he said.The state has an active caseload of 34,332, with Indore and Bhopal accounting for 5,974 and 7,859 of them respectively.With 72,210 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 96.66 lakh.In May so far, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,12,382 cases.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-05-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 19:52 IST
MP sees 1,854 COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths, 5,796 recoveries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Friday reached 7,75,709 after 1,854 cases were reported, while 63 deaths pushed the fatality count in the state to 7,891, an official said.

He said 5,796 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in MP to 7,33,496.

''With 526 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,48,448, and Bhopal's rose by 389 to reach 1,20,039. The toll in Indore and Bhopal stands at 1,331 and 928 respectively,'' he said.

The state has an active caseload of 34,332, with Indore and Bhopal accounting for 5,974 and 7,859 of them respectively.

With 72,210 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 96.66 lakh.

In May so far, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,12,382 cases. including 2,275 fatalities.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,75,709, new cases 1,854, death toll 7,891, recovered 7,33,496, active cases 34,322, number of tests so far 96,66,660.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021