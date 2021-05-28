Russia declines to approve combined AstraZeneca, Sputnik V vaccine trials -AstraZeneca official
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian health ministry has declined to approve clinical trials in Russia of a vaccine against COVID-19 combining Russia's Sputnik V and AstraZeneca's shots, an AstraZeneca official told Reuters on Friday.
Human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine combining a shot from AstraZeneca and Britain's Oxford University with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine were approved in Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Belarus, said Irina Panarina, AstraZeneca general director in Russia and Eurasia.
She said AstraZeneca was preparing a response to questions from Russia's health ministry.
