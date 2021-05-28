EU regulator endorses Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents
Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 20:08 IST
Europe's medicines regulator on Friday backed the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12, paving way for a broader roll-out in the region after similar clearances in the United States and Canada.
The European Medicines Agency's endorsement comes weeks after it began evaluating extending use of the vaccine, developed with Germany's BioNTech, to include 12- to 15-year olds. It is already being used in the European Union for those aged 16 and older.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COVID-19: European Commission calls on EU member states to temporarily restrict travel from India
COVID-19: More ventilators, oxygen cylinders arrive in India from Europe
European stocks resume slide on rising inflation worries
South Korea: Domestic production of Pfizer vaccine? Samsung Bio and Pfizer's denial still raises expectations
ANALYSIS-European banks: Q1 full house is no winning hand just yet