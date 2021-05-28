COVID-19: Nashik sees 985 cases, 39 deaths; 2,931 recover

Nashik's COVID-19 tally went up by 985 on Friday to reach 3,83,926, while the day also saw 39 deaths and 2,931 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said.

The toll in the district is 4,589 and the recovery count is 3,67,350, he added.

Of the deaths reported during the day, 15 took place in Nashik municipal corporation limits, the official informed.

With 13,205 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 16,07,770, he said.

