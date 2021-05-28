Ambuja Neotia & ICICI Lombard opens 58-bed dedicated Covid care centre in New Town

A 58-bed first-line Covid care facility was inaugurated in New Town on Friday as part of CSR of city-based Ambuja Neotia group and insurance major ICICI Lombard.

The 'Vinod Neotia Covid Care Centre' adjacent to Bhagirathi Neotia Woman and Child Care Centre was opened to extend support to those patients till they are transferred to the critical care hospital at subsidised rates.

This is a temporary facility and expected to be dismantled after six months once the pandemic situation subsides.

ICICI Lombard has provided the medical equipment to the Covid Care centre, which comprises 48 oxygen-aided beds for mild, or moderately affected COVID-19 patients and 10 High dependency units (HDU) beds. The centre will provide nursing assistance and lab support 24x7, HDU unit with seven ventilators is for treating critical as well as mild Covid cases requiring hospitalisation.

''In the present scenario, the healthcare system is overwhelmed with the rapid rise in cases. This centre is a small step towards supporting patients who need specialised initial care,'' Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia, said.

''At ICICI Lombard, these small efforts are part of multiple steps taken to curtail the impact of the virus over the last two years. These include providing oxygen concentrators, social distancing facilitating equipment, initiating vaccination drives for the underprivileged sections, among others'', ICICI Lombard MD and CEO Bhargav Dasputa said.

