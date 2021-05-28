Left Menu

Civil surgeon asks authorities to hold COVID-19 vaccination camp in Thane prison

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 20:31 IST
Civil surgeon asks authorities to hold COVID-19 vaccination camp in Thane prison
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Civil surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar on Friday urged the civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city to hold a COVID-19 vaccination camp for prisoners at the central jail here.

Talking to reports, he said as per the government's directions civic authorities are expected to organise vaccination programmes in jails to inoculate inmates against coronavirus.

However, due to some reasons it has not been possible to hold such a programme in Thane central jail, despite the fact that the prison has a medical centre and hospital, he said.

''We cannot leave it as it is. The Thane Civil hospital has been inoculating inmates and undertrials in batches of 20 -30 each day, and so far, around 600 prisoners have taken the jab,'' Dr Pawar said.

A lot of risk is involved in transporting inmates and undertrials back and forth from the jail to the hospital, he said, adding that the prison authorities need to organise a camp at the jail hospital with the help of the civil hospital.

PTI COR ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021