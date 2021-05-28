Civil surgeon asks authorities to hold COVID-19 vaccination camp in Thane prison

Civil surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar on Friday urged the civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city to hold a COVID-19 vaccination camp for prisoners at the central jail here.

Talking to reports, he said as per the government's directions civic authorities are expected to organise vaccination programmes in jails to inoculate inmates against coronavirus.

Advertisement

However, due to some reasons it has not been possible to hold such a programme in Thane central jail, despite the fact that the prison has a medical centre and hospital, he said.

''We cannot leave it as it is. The Thane Civil hospital has been inoculating inmates and undertrials in batches of 20 -30 each day, and so far, around 600 prisoners have taken the jab,'' Dr Pawar said.

A lot of risk is involved in transporting inmates and undertrials back and forth from the jail to the hospital, he said, adding that the prison authorities need to organise a camp at the jail hospital with the help of the civil hospital.

PTI COR ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)