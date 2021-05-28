UK's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 4,182 with 10 new deaths
Britain reported 4,182 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 3,542 the day before, and 10 new deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.
The official data showed 38.87 million people had received their first dose of the vaccine, equivalent to 73.8% of the total adult population.
