Left Menu

Over 20.86 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in India so far

Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years.The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stood at 20,86,12,834, according to a 7 pm provisional report.This includes 98,44,619 healthcare workers and 1,54,41,200 frontline workers who have received the first dose, 67,58,839 healthcare workers and 84,47,103 frontline workers who have taken both doses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 20:54 IST
Over 20.86 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in India so far
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 20.86 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

It said 13,36,309 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 275 beneficiaries of the same group received their second dose of COVID vaccine on Friday.

Cumulatively 1,66,47,122 beneficiaries in this age group have been vaccinated since the start of phase three of the immunisation drive. Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stood at 20,86,12,834, according to a 7 pm provisional report.

This includes 98,44,619 healthcare workers and 1,54,41,200 frontline workers who have received the first dose, 67,58,839 healthcare workers and 84,47,103 frontline workers who have taken both doses. Also, 1,66,47,122 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and 275 people in the same group have got both the jabs. Besides 6,44,71,232 and 1,03,37,925 beneficiaries aged between 45 and 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively. Also, 5,81,23,297 senior citizens and 1,85,41,222 such beneficiaries have received the first and second dose respectively.

As on day 133 of the vaccination drive, 28,07,411 doses were administered, of which 25,99,754 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 2,07,657 the second dose, according to the provisional report, the ministry said adding final reports for the day would be completed by late in the night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the health ministry underlined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021