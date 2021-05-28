Over 20.86 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in India so far

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 20.86 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

It said 13,36,309 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 275 beneficiaries of the same group received their second dose of COVID vaccine on Friday.

Advertisement

Cumulatively 1,66,47,122 beneficiaries in this age group have been vaccinated since the start of phase three of the immunisation drive. Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stood at 20,86,12,834, according to a 7 pm provisional report.

This includes 98,44,619 healthcare workers and 1,54,41,200 frontline workers who have received the first dose, 67,58,839 healthcare workers and 84,47,103 frontline workers who have taken both doses. Also, 1,66,47,122 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and 275 people in the same group have got both the jabs. Besides 6,44,71,232 and 1,03,37,925 beneficiaries aged between 45 and 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively. Also, 5,81,23,297 senior citizens and 1,85,41,222 such beneficiaries have received the first and second dose respectively.

As on day 133 of the vaccination drive, 28,07,411 doses were administered, of which 25,99,754 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 2,07,657 the second dose, according to the provisional report, the ministry said adding final reports for the day would be completed by late in the night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the health ministry underlined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)