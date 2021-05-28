Left Menu

Italy reports 126 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 3,738 new cases

Italy reported 126 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 171 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,738 from 4,147. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,142 from a previous 1,206. Some 249,911 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 243,967, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 28-05-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 20:56 IST
Italy reported 126 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 171 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,738 from 4,147. Italy has registered 125,919 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.21 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 7,192 on Friday, down from 7,707 a day earlier. There were 41 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 38 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,142 from a previous 1,206.

Some 249,911 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 243,967, the health ministry said.

