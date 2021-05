BRIEF-EMA Says 316 Cases Of Blood Clots With Low Platelets In EEA After AstraZeneca Vaccine As Of Thursday

European Medicines Agency (EMA): * EMA SAYS ALSO IN TOUCH WITH VACCINE DEVELOPERS TO DISCUSS VACCINE STRAINS AND THE POTENTIAL USE OF A BOOSTER DOSE

* EMA'S MARCO CAVALERI, ON SIDE EFFECTS, SAYS BASED ON DATA SO FAR ON COMIRNATY WHAT WE SEE IN YOUNG ADULTS IS ALSO SEEN IN ADOLESCENTS * EMA, ON CASES OF MYOCARDITIS, SAYS DON'T SEE AN INCREASE IN CASES FROM USE OF COMIRNATY COMPARED TO CASES ONE WOULD EXPECT IN THE GENERAL POPULATION

* EMA SAYS ADDITIONAL REPORTS OF BLOOD CLOTS AFTER ASTRAZENECA VACCINE SINCE MID-APRIL SHOW NO CHANGE IN FREQUENCY, BUT FATALITY RATE HAS DECREASED * EMA SAYS AS OF THURSDAY HAVE A TOTAL OF 316 CASES OF BLOOD CLOTS WITH LOW PLATELETS IN EEA AFTER ASTRAZENECA VACCINE

* EMA SAYS 17 MILLION PEOPLE HAD RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF ASTRAZENECA JAB BY APRIL 13, SINCE THEN THERE HAVE BEEN 19 MILLION MORE

