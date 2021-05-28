Left Menu

AP reports 229 black fungus cases in a single day

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-05-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 21:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Amaravati, May 28 (PTI): The gross number of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) cases went up to 808 in Andhra Pradesh on Friday as 229 were reported afresh in a day.

But lack of sufficient stock of medicine to treat the affected patients has become a cause for concern, officials of the Health Department told Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting on COVID-19 on Friday evening.

So far, the Centre sent 5,200 liposomal Amphotericin-B injections to the state, but that was not even 10 per cent of the requirement, a release from the CMO quoted the officials as telling the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said at least 40,000 injections would be required in a week, based on the caseload.

Since the injections were not available in the required quantity, he asked the health officials to look into alternatives.

He asked them to coordinate with pharma companies and procure medicines for Black Fungus, the release said.

Meanwhile, the government has so far identified 78 children orphaned by coronavirus in different districts.

Of the 78, 10 children were given Rs 10 lakh each, as announced by the government.

The Rs 10 lakh would be deposited in a bank till the child attains the age of 25 years and the monthly interest could be used to meet the regular needs.

The other children would also be soon paid the amount, the officials told the Chief Minister.

