Europe's medicines regulator backed the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12, paving way for a broader roll-out in the region after similar clearances in the United States and Canada. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* All Italians aged over 16 will be able to be vaccinated from June 3 onwards. * Spain, Greece are Ireland said they were preparing to adopt COVID-19 certificates to help citizens move more freely across the EU and attract foreign travellers ahead of the summer tourist season.

* Czech restaurants, bars, night clubs and other hospitality venues can serve customers indoors from Monday. AMERICAS

* The Canadian province of Ontario will begin offering second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to people 80 and up next week, and everyone in the province should be eligible by early August. * California will offer $116.5 million in cash and gift cards to residents who get vaccinations before June 15, the latest incentive by U.S. states desperate to persuade those hesitating to get the injection.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan on Friday extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas by about three weeks to June 20 as the pandemic shows no signs of easing less than two months before the Summer Olympics open.

* Infections in the South Asia region surpassed 30 million, according to a Reuters tally. * Malaysia's prime minister announced a nationwide "total lockdown" starting in June as infections surged to record levels.

* Taiwan aims to cover 60% of its population with at least one dose of vaccine by October. * An institution sponsored by Thailand's Princess Chulabhorn said it plans to import 1 million doses of Sinopharm's vaccines, which are due to arrive in June.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Algerian medics fear next week's reopening of national borders will trigger a new surge in cases despite health measures, as people living abroad rush home to see family.

* Thirty-two members of parliament in the Democratic Republic of Congo, or about 5% of the total, have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the vice president of the National Assembly said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Britain's medicine regulator approved Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for use, with the government adding it had cut its order for the vaccine by 10 million doses. * The Russian health ministry ethical committee has declined to approve clinical trials in Russia of a vaccine combining Russia's Sputnik V and AstraZeneca's shots.

* A Japanese health ministry panel approved the use of Pfizer's vaccine for those aged 12 and above. * Thailand's food and drug regulator approved for emergency use the coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stock markets were on track for a seventh consecutive day and fourth straight month of gains, as investors bet the United States will lead the world economy out of its COVID-19 slump with a $6 trillion spending boom.

* The recovery of global goods trade is accelerating from a steep drop a year ago, although some regions are lagging given an unequal roll-out of vaccinations, the World Trade Organization said. (Compiled by Milla Nissi and Juliette Portala; Edited by Robert Birsel and Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)