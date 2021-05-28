PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.15 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 9.15 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 59,577 56084 735 2758 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,423,690 1385158 23,951 14,581 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 752069 718959 8035 25075 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 187,342 165786 3,040 18495 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 284431 239254 3795 41382 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 18186 16345 185 1656 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab* 556089 493854 14004 48,231 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 933848 863175 8181 62492 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 325425 279516 6261 33994 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1686138 1613841 20053 52244 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1657986 1466990 10634 180362 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2546821 2146621 27806 372373 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2,470,872 2224405 8,257 237,819 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 7542 5378 29 2109 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 101,900 86528 1,476 13896 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2009700 1674539 22775 312386 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 571044 530025 3226 37793 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh* 962368 900100 12848 49420 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 9081 8847 4 230 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 153,456 135560 2,570 15326 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 803,387 750015 9,761 43,611 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 775709 733496 7891 34332 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5692920 5307874 93198 289088 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6936 6630 113 193 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 25820 22019 109 3692 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam* 392574 334418 3088 55068 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 702682 672868 5004 24809 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 334730 316707 4926 13097 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 47,843 39480 761 7602 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 33835 25266 544 8025 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 11382 8589 35 2758 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 21215 15258 326 4990 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 739955 647133 2651 90,118 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 14634 10385 243 3794 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 49287 41529 482 7215 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1343442 1218516 15120 109806 ------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 27713916 25161148 322117 2220820 ------------------------------------------------------------------- INCREASE BY 170374 278450 3452 -111704 ------------------------------------------------------------------- *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Assam, Chhattisgarh and Punjab as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,75,55,457 and the death toll at 3,18,895. The ministry said there are 23,43,152 active cases, while 2,48,93,410 people have so far recovered from the infection.

