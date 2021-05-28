Covid-19: Indore ramps up manufacturing of Favipiravir amid predictions of third wave

Owing to the prediction of the third wave of Covid-19, the manufacturer of Favipiravir medicine (an antiviral drug), has been started by the WHO-certified McW Healthcare Company in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The firm was granted immediate and special permission after senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Krishna Murari Moghe spoke with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Drug Controller P Narhari about the matter.

According to Moghe, the Chief Minister gave permission for Favipiravir's production with promptness, in view of its shortage. "Due to shortage of Favipiravir, it was planned to manufacture the medicine in Indore itself. McW Healthcare Company had a method to produce it but did not have a license. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh gave permission for its manufacturing with promptness. Now, Favipiravir tablets, which are being manufactured here are being sent not only to the whole state of Madhya Pradesh but also to Hyderabad," he said.

The Director of the pharmaceutical firm, Amit Chawla, assured that there will be no shortage of medicine. "In the second wave of Covid-19, we witnessed a shortage of Favipiravir however this will not happen in the third wave, if it comes. The permission to manufacture was given immediately," he said. He also told ANI that the company is not only fulfilling the demands of Madhya Pradesh but also other states across the country.

"The export of medicines from Indore is also considerable, but we will not allow a shortage of Favipiravir in Madhya Pradesh," added Chawla. According to him, when Favipiravir is administered soon after the detection of Covid-19, then the infection is less severe.

Chawla further said, "We have also prepared a 'strip kit' of three medicines which are given in case of Covid-19 symptoms, which includes, Zinc tablets, Doxycycline, and Ivermectin." In the view of Favipiravir's shortage, an attempt to manufacture it was made, said JP Moolchandani, President of the Drug Dealers Association. "Raw materials used for its manufacturing are being obtained from China," he said.

"We are putting in efforts to manufacture black fungus medicines in Indore as well. Raw materials which substitute for Posaconazole and Voriconazole will be acquired and it will also be made in Indore after due permission," he added. (ANI)

