Left Menu

Delhi's Covid-19 vaccination centres for 18-44 group closed for past 5 days, says Atishi

It is the fifth day since Delhi's government vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group have been closed, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:05 IST
Delhi's Covid-19 vaccination centres for 18-44 group closed for past 5 days, says Atishi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It is the fifth day since Delhi's government vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group have been closed, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Friday. In an official press note, she said, "Today is the fifth day when the vaccination of youth is closed. Today, there is no vaccine for the 18+ age group at any government centre."

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced that the vaccinations for the 18-44 years of age group have been closed due to the unavailability of sufficient vaccine doses. As per the Delhi vaccination bulletin, the national capital has just 10 days' stock of Covishield, which is manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), to inoculate health care workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years of age. On the other hand, the stocks of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has been completely exhausted in Delhi.

As many as 2,65,010 doses of Covishield are available with the state government for health care workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years of age. According to the bulletin, 39,020 people were vaccinated on Thursday taking the total figure of vaccination in Delhi to 52,64,232.

Presently, vaccination for the above 45 years age group is being held at 748 sites of 556 centres. "A lot of youngsters came forward to get their Covid vaccine doses," said Atishi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021