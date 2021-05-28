Noida, Ghaziabad's active cases fall below 2,000 after one-and-half month

The active coronavirus cases came down below 2,000 on Friday both in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, two of the highly-affected districts of western Uttar Pradesh, after nearly one-and-a-half-month, official data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, however, recorded five more deaths linked to COVID-19, while Ghaziabad added another three that pushed their toll to 439 and 432, respectively, according to data released by the state's health department for a 24-hour period.

As the second wave of the deadly coronavirus started this year, Gautam Buddh Nagar's active cases had surged past the 2,000-mark on April 14, while Ghaziabad's on April 16, official records showed. In terms of new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 53 more infections during the period. The district now has an overall case tally of 62,170 and 1,930 active cases, it showed.

Ghaziabad in the meantime logged 94 new cases with its tally reaching 54,752. The district has 1,957 active cases, the data showed.

On the brighter side, 428 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 151 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 59,801 and 52,430, respectively.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.70 per cent and recovery rate at 96.18 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.78 per cent and 95.64 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state reached 52,244 from 58,270 on Thursday while the overall recoveries climbed to 16,13,841 and the death toll surged to 20,053 on Friday, the data showed.

