Left Menu

Fire in Brazilian hospital's COVID-19 ward kills 4 patients

Four of them died and 35 were transferred to other hospitals, at least some of which arent designed for COVID-19 patients, the statement said. Images on local television showed patients on gurneys outside the municipal hospital in Sergipe states capital, which is home to 665,000 people.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:24 IST
Fire in Brazilian hospital's COVID-19 ward kills 4 patients
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

A fire broke out Friday in the COVID-19 ward of a hospital in the northeastern Brazil city Aracaju, killing several patients, according to a statement from city hall.

The fire was quickly controlled, but not before dozens of patients were exposed to smoke inhalation. Four of them died and 35 were transferred to other hospitals, at least some of which aren't designed for COVID-19 patients, the statement said. Images on local television showed patients on gurneys outside the municipal hospital in Sergipe state's capital, which is home to 665,000 people. Aracaju's city government said it was seeking another facility to guarantee care for the patients.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated, according to Aracaju's press office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021